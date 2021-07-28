Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

KROS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $852.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.55. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,803 shares of company stock worth $5,174,822. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,224,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.