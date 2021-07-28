KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OXY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

NYSE OXY opened at $26.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.