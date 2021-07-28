KeyCorp Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

NYSE CLF opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.00.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

