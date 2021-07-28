KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

