KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE ETH opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 142,509 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

