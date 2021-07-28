KeyCorp Weighs in on Avangrid, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avangrid in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

AGR stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Avangrid by 199.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $13,505,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

