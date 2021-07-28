Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $487.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,694.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $377,965 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

