Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 84.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 444,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,445,103 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 377,418 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 338,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 269,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

