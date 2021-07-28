Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KC. Macquarie decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

