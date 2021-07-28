Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,901. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $73.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

