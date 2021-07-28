Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,492 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. 5,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,195. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

