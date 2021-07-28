Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,602. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.