Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.48. 140,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,213,247. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

