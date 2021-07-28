Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, reaching $255.66. 29,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.21 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

