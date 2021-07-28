Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €72.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €88.76 ($104.42) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €89.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

