Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Kirin has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

