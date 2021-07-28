Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Kits Eyecare in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS KTYCF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076. Kits Eyecare has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

