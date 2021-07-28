Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in July

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRF opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.