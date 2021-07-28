Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 1,016.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 144,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 131,224 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $372,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 166.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECS opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49.

