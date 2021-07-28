Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,563 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.