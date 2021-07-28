Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,523,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,749,000 after buying an additional 738,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

MU opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

