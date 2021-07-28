Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $326.75 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

