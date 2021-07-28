Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.53

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.53 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 1574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.18.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 608.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

