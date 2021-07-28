Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.21.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $61,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,586. The company has a market capitalization of $922.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

