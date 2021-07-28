Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNUT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.65.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of 15.50 and a 1 year high of 21.69.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab purchased 5,882,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 294,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

