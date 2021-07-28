Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNTY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded Krones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS KRNTY remained flat at $$49.40 on Wednesday. Krones has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.37.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

