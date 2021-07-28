KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in July

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KPLUY remained flat at $$6.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KPLUY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Commerzbank upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.