Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Gap Up to $59.32

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.32, but opened at $66.00. Lakeland Financial shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 6,497 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.39.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.