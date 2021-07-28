Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.