Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 92.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,320 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings III were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings III stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

