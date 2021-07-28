Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

NASDAQ LABP opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $437.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.41. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

