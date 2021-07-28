Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.270-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.430 EPS.

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. 1,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,422. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.