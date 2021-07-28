Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.38 million.Lantheus also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.070 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

