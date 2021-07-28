Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.82. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $99.26.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

