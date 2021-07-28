Laszlo Kopits Sells 7,500 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total value of $826,875.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,754. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Laszlo Kopits sold 4,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 12,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,260,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

