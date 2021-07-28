Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:BWG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 45,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $12.97.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
