LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.280-0.360 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.28-0.36 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at $132,213,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

