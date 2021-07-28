Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.60. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $332.08 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.26.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

