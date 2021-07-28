Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%.

LII stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.08. The company had a trading volume of 397,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,230. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $259.62 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.