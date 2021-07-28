Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Receives €7.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.63 ($8.98).

Several research firms have weighed in on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Leoni in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Leoni stock traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €13.53 ($15.92). 233,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. Leoni has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €17.29 ($20.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.06.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

