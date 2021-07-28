Leslie’s (LESL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.650-0.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88.

LESL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.