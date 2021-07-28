LHT Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. LHT has a market capitalization of $150,423.76 and approximately $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006070 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

