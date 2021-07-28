Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LBSR opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.13. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

