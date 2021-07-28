Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Unified Trust Company N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Unified Trust Company N.A. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 1.9% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. increased their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,595. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

