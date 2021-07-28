Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 73,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,414,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.36.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

