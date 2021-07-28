Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LOB opened at $61.31 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $72.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 28.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.