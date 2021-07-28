loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.92

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. Bank of America cut shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.