Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$77.00 to C$85.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Loblaw Companies traded as high as C$80.88 and last traded at C$80.82, with a volume of 179068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$80.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$76.61. The stock has a market cap of C$27.92 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

