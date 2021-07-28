LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $1,880.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00238848 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001339 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.22 or 0.00737909 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,450,273 coins and its circulating supply is 51,237,496 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

