Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $370.20 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $394.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $374.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

